Dec 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Many Canadian companies are unprepared to deal with cybersecurity attacks against new and expanding computer technologies such as cloud-based computing, a new study says. The poll, sponsored by computer technology firm Cisco Canada and released Tuesday, found that only 40 percent of about 500 firms surveyed had security strategies that take into account new technology such as the "Internet of things," where a wide range of everyday objects are connected together in networks. (bit.ly/1zcHEvJ)

** The Central Bank of Russia waded into currency markets Monday as the ruble plunged to levels not seen since the 1998 financial crisis that triggered a devaluation and government debt default. Like the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone, the Russian currency has been under extreme pressure amid the collapse in oil prices. (bit.ly/1vaD39e)

** For years, business luncheons in the oilsands have been scenes of unbridled exuberance. Yet at the Sawridge Inn off Highway 63 on Monday, Fort McMurray's businessmen and women had something unpalatable to chew over with their roast pork and lasagna - oil selling at less than $70, and dropping fast. (bit.ly/1FJecPW)

NATIONAL POST

** Low oil prices and tight capital markets are making it difficult for oilsands producer Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd to survive, as analysts say the struggling bitumen player won't make enough money to cover its debt payments next year. On Monday, heavily indebted Connacher became the latest in a line of smaller oilsands companies to launch a review of its costs, capital and liquidity options in recent months. (bit.ly/12kERX2)

** TransCanada Corp is facing mounting challenges to its C$12 billion ($10.57 billion) Energy East project in Quebec as growing concerns over its impact on beluga whales in the St. Lawrence threaten to derail its proposed export terminal there. The Calgary-based pipeline company said Monday that it is suspending operations at the Cacouna, Quebec site while it assesses a scientific report that recommends the belugas be declared an endangered species with full protection of its habitat. (bit.ly/1yBbFpE)

** With the launch of a new video-on-demand service dubbed Cravetv, Bell Media hopes to take on Internet streaming giants while still keeping one foot firmly planted on the side of its traditional television business. The media division of BCE Inc will host an event in Toronto on Wednesday to unveil the features of the new service that will launch by the end of the year. (bit.ly/1y9TdSr) ($1 = 1.1348 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)