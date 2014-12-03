Dec 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** New doubts are being raised about the future of the
General Motors of Canada Ltd vehicle assembly operations later
this decade. The current General Motors Co product plan
points to the end of vehicle production in Oshawa, Ontario, and
a cut at a plant in Ingersoll, Ontario to a single shift, said
Joe McCabe, president of auto industry consulting firm
AutoForecast Solutions LLC. (bit.ly/1vMPTy1)
** The plunge in oil prices is expected to dampen the rise
in moving crude by rail, a fast-growing segment that sprang up
amid a shortage of pipeline capacity and C$100 ($88) oil. As oil
touched $67.19 (U.S.) a barrel Tuesday, the economics of moving
oil to market by train become less appealing to producers, and
railways face slower growth in the lucrative segment. (bit.ly/1yeIMC7)
** After spending heavily south of the border, Bank of
Montreal will lean on its U.S. operations to combat a
slowing Canadian market and soaring technology and regulatory
costs. Until now, BMO had been an outlier, churning out
impressive lending growth. But during the fourth quarter, the
bank fell in line with its peers with personal lending growing
just 1 per cent, quarter over quarter. At the same time, BMO's
expenses have skyrocketed. (bit.ly/1HYIylx)
NATIONAL POST
** While policymakers in Ottawa and the provinces continue
to offer up new tools to push Canadians to better prepare for
retirement, workers are still failing to take advantage of
hundred of millions of dollars of "free money" for retirement
being offered up by the country's employers. (bit.ly/1tCmpj4)
** A Canada Revenue Agency crackdown on tax-free savings
accounts has some people wondering whether TFSAs will always be
shielded from a federal government that might be looking to
generate cash. (bit.ly/1yNh1iF)
** Bank earnings season started with a thud on Tuesday after
Bank of Montreal's profit fell short of estimates amid weakness
in its capital markets division that might not bode well for
Canada's other big banks. (bit.ly/1BcG2X3)
($1 = 1.1373 Canadian dollars)
