Dec 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The newest judge on the Supreme Court of Canada is facing questions about her conduct as a lawyer in two cases. In a letter signed by more than 350 law students, lawyers and professors from several provinces, Justice Cote is accused of demeaning a Manitoba judge and contributing to her decision to resign from the bench. (bit.ly/1z0DRDm)

** Cost control has become a major concern for Canadian banks as the country's largest lenders grapple with slower growth and soaring expenses. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank, both of which released fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reported expense growth that outpaces revenues. (bit.ly/1ymtH1g)

** The federal government is approving Burger King Worldwide Inc's C$12.5-billion takeover of Tim Hortons Inc , but has made the U.S. fast-food giant agree to a list of conditions that include maintaining Canadian jobs and reserving half of the new company's board seats for Canadians. (bit.ly/1ymu9fQ)

NATIONAL POST

** Prime minister Stephen Harper chastised the Ontario government on Thursday, saying it ought to focus less on "confrontation" and more on getting its fiscal house in order. (bit.ly/1tPFdf5)

** On a whirlwind trip north of the border, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie staked out a claim to be Canada's new BFF, reiterating his support for the stalled Keystone XL pipeline and praising Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (bit.ly/124mZPv)

** Enbridge Inc, the Calgary-based pipeline company, announced it's moving some of its legacy assets - such as its big Canadian oil pipeline system - into an affiliated income fund that enjoys a higher valuation. (bit.ly/1ymxgVa) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)