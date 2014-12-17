Dec 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Economists are fast revising their forecasts for Canada's
economy, and those of its provinces, amid the spectacular
collapse in oil prices. BMO Nesbitt Burns, for example, has
lowered its outlook for economic growth next year to just 2.2
percent. (bit.ly/1qZiamc)
** Justice Minister Peter MacKay has appointed two of the
country's most conservative law professors as judges in Ontario,
one of whom has publicly criticized the court he is about to
join. (bit.ly/1wEUVP0)
NATIONAL POST
** Despite Talisman Energy Inc chief Hal Kvisle's
intention to re-retire at the end of this month, he will stay on
the job a little longer, after his company's much-rumored deal
with Spanish energy company Repsol SA was finally done.
(bit.ly/1zv9CUq)
** Wind Mobile SA, the mobile-service provider
trying to expand across Canada, doesn't expect wireless prices
to drop drastically, even after the country has four competing
carriers. Instead, Chief Executive Pietro Cordova said prices
will likely fall slowly once Toronto-based Wind strengthens its
coverage across the country. (bit.ly/1BWy3eh)
** After more than a decade of talks among governments, food
regulators and the industry, new rules are being adopted across
North America to ensure consumers have a better idea of what
kind of maple syrup they're buying. The changes, which will come
into effect over the next two years, will harmonize the grading
system for maple syrup produced in Canada and the United States.
(bit.ly/13b9LRi)
