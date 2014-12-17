Dec 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Economists are fast revising their forecasts for Canada's economy, and those of its provinces, amid the spectacular collapse in oil prices. BMO Nesbitt Burns, for example, has lowered its outlook for economic growth next year to just 2.2 percent. (bit.ly/1qZiamc)

** Justice Minister Peter MacKay has appointed two of the country's most conservative law professors as judges in Ontario, one of whom has publicly criticized the court he is about to join. (bit.ly/1wEUVP0)

NATIONAL POST

** Despite Talisman Energy Inc chief Hal Kvisle's intention to re-retire at the end of this month, he will stay on the job a little longer, after his company's much-rumored deal with Spanish energy company Repsol SA was finally done. (bit.ly/1zv9CUq)

** Wind Mobile SA, the mobile-service provider trying to expand across Canada, doesn't expect wireless prices to drop drastically, even after the country has four competing carriers. Instead, Chief Executive Pietro Cordova said prices will likely fall slowly once Toronto-based Wind strengthens its coverage across the country. (bit.ly/1BWy3eh)

** After more than a decade of talks among governments, food regulators and the industry, new rules are being adopted across North America to ensure consumers have a better idea of what kind of maple syrup they're buying. The changes, which will come into effect over the next two years, will harmonize the grading system for maple syrup produced in Canada and the United States. (bit.ly/13b9LRi) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)