Dec 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Director Bill Ackman
says the plunge in oil prices that has hit the Calgary-based
company's share price will dampen growth at the company.
Canadian Pacific has not altered its revenue guidance as oil has
plunged 43 percent since Aug. 1, raising fears energy producers
will slash production and cut rail shipments. (bit.ly/13BwXt4)
** Canadian businesses are beginning to calculate the
fallout from the U.S. move to open up relations with Cuba, which
could eventually generate opportunities for some and increased
competition for others. While the moves by U.S. President Barack
Obama to ease economic, travel and diplomatic relations between
the United States and Cuba are small steps and fall far short of
an end to a decades-old trade embargo, they could lead to a
broader opening up of relations. (bit.ly/1xs6v1z)
** Alberta's political lines were redrawn on Wednesday as
the head of the Official Opposition led the bulk of her Wildrose
Party into the Progressive Conservative establishment she spent
the past five years attacking on a daily basis. The mass
defection of nine of 14 members of legislative assembly
effectively ends the Wildrose as a political force in Alberta
and is a resounding victory for Premier Jim Prentice. (bit.ly/1DQ7yM0)
NATIONAL POST
** The diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and
Cuba changes very little for Sherritt International Corp
and the dozens of other Canadian companies active in Cuba. But a
potential lifting of the U.S. embargo would have a
transformative impact on them. (bit.ly/1wHt804)
** Rogers Communications Inc has filed an
application to block its rival, BCE Inc, from buying
wireless phone retailer Glentel Inc in a previously
announced deal valued at C$670 million ($578 million) in stock,
cash and debt. (bit.ly/1GuzByE)
** Stuck with massive liabilities and no way to grow
production in its core area, Niko Resources Ltd, once
an investor-darling with shares trading in triple digits, has
put itself up for sale. Niko has posted quarter after quarter of
net losses partly as a result of the Indian government's control
of the country's natural gas prices and partly due to its
liabilities in Indonesia and Trinidad. (bit.ly/1w1Mg43)
($1 = C$1.16)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)