THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** In its continuing bid to boost competition in the
wireless industry, Ottawa confirmed it will reserve the majority
of cellular airwaves in a coming public auction for small
carriers. At the same time, the federal government, which has
pushed pro-consumer policy, assured Canadians in rural areas
they will not lose what Internet access they already have and
revealed plans to hold another auction of valuable low-band
airwaves. (bit.ly/1x4qJi4)
** Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV is buying the Vachon
family of snack cakes from Saputo Inc for C$120 million
($103.55 million) as the Mexican baked-goods company widens its
footprint in Canada. (bit.ly/1GvrK3O)
** U.S. ambassador Bruce Heyman is urging Canada to continue
sharing security information with the United States in the wake
of a damning report on the CIA's brutal interrogation methods.
In a recent interview with The Globe and Mail, Heyman said
co-operation between the two countries is critical to keeping
citizens safe. (bit.ly/1xtt5Xx)
NATIONAL POST
** BlackBerry Ltd unveiled a new phone that harks
back to the company's glory days of being the world's leading
smartphone maker, capping a year dedicated to stabilizing
finances and winning back investor confidence. Earnings on
Friday will shed light on how successful the turnaround has
been. (bit.ly/1wrzGQL)
** The Ontario government wants Ottawa to pony up C$1
billion for the massive "Ring of Fire" mineral belt, but the
federal natural resources minister is warning that key
structural challenges still need to be overcome. The Ring of
Fire, named after the famous Johnny Cash song, is a vast but
very remote mineral belt located in Ontario's James Bay
Lowlands. (bit.ly/1wKeYvr)
** Court documents allege the Ontario Liberal party paid the
spouse of a top aide to Dalton McGuinty C$10,000 to wipe
computer hard drives in the premier's office. The allegation is
contained in police documents used to obtain a search warrant
that was executed in November at an Ontario government cyber
security office in downtown Toronto. (bit.ly/1wIC45o)
($1 = 1.1589 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)