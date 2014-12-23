Dec 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Public Sector
Pension Investment Board were partnering Banco Santander SA
on renewable energy and water infrastructure assets.
The portfolio, valued by the deal at more than $2 billion and
currently owned by the Spanish bank, would be transferred to a
new company held equally by all three. (bit.ly/1B13UJB)
** Dalhousie University's dentistry faculty was closing its
public clinic until Jan. 12 as part of its response to
accusations that male students posted misogynistic messages
online about their female peers. The university in Halifax said
it was contacting patients affected by the decision. (bit.ly/1zsuMoV)
** Manitoba Transportation Minister Steve Ashton resigned
and said he would launch a campaign to be the province's next
premier. Ashton was the embattled New Democratic Party
government's sixth minister to resign. (bit.ly/16M6Ron)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, whose
steam-assisted oilsands operations near Cold Lake are currently
the subject of a regulatory investigation, has stopped pumping
steam into a well at its Wolf Lake facility when oil products
started leaking into an aquifer. Neither the company nor the
Alberta Energy Regulator could say Monday how much benzene, a
combustible compound found in gasoline, had leaked into the
underground aquifer (bit.ly/1t5PysB)
** Preston Manning, the former leader of the Reform Party,
said he made a mistake encouraging members of Alberta's Wildrose
to unite with the governing Progressive Conservatives without
first consulting the grassroots of the party. (bit.ly/1zQnCs9)
** Canadian oil producers were proving less resilient than
their U.S. counterparts to plunging prices. Rigs searching for
oil in Canada fell by 25 to 190 last week, the lowest on a
seasonal basis since 2009, Baker Hughes Inc said on its
website Friday. The U.S. total dropped by 10 to 1,536, the
highest for that time of the year in at least a decade. (bit.ly/1wgMJPW)
