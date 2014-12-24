Dec 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The Canadian economy put in a surprisingly robust performance in October and is positioned to extend its broadly-based growth with higher exports to the United States, but uncertainty remains over the impact of lower oil prices on the energy sector. (bit.ly/1HzUjM4)

** The governing Conservative Party has taken a slim lead over the Liberals, according to a new poll that also found a "sizeable" improvement in public sentiment toward Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The Abacus Data poll is the latest to find an increase in Conservative fortunes ahead of the looming federal election, scheduled for next October. (bit.ly/1CA6Dhf)

** Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird will travel to Egypt next month to push for the release of imprisoned Egyptian-Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy. Baird said Canada has been working hard behind the scenes to win the release of the Al Jazeera journalist who will be entering his 13th month in captivity by the time he arrives in Cairo in January. (bit.ly/1vlB8zO)

** Quebec Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer sentenced Luka Rocco Magnotta to life imprisonment on the murder charge of Jun Lin, with no chance of applying for parole for 25 years. The verdicts were a quick and sudden end to a saga that began in 2012 with a horrific crime captured in part on video and published on the Internet. (bit.ly/1tbmHDl)

** Mental-health authorities in Ontario have lost their power to hold patients for more than six months, after a court ruling in the case of a pedophile detained for 19 years under the province's mental-health law. (bit.ly/1CAnlNJ)

** Veresen Inc Chief Don Althoff said in an interview on Tuesday that his Calgary-based company's Jordan Cove LNG project, proposed for the Oregon coastline, "could very well be the first West Coast LNG facility up and running". Althoff also confirmed that his company intends to make a final investment decision on the project in the second half of 2015. (bit.ly/16PGjTg)

** Ontario's governing Liberals have decided taxpayers would no longer be on the hook for about C$10,000 ($8,616) they paid a computer expert to allegedly wipe hard drives in the premier's office. (bit.ly/1vmUuEI)

** The father of Jeffrey Labelle, a allegedly radicalized man who faces a terrorism-related charge, will testify at his son's bail hearing in Montreal on Tuesday. Montreal police say Labelle's family tipped them off last week that he had become radicalized. (bit.ly/1sUoXZZ)

