THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada Jetlines Ltd is aiming to launch jet service in
the West in the summer of 2015 as it seeks to lure consumers
away from planes with propellers. Vancouver-based Jetlines will
target domestic routes where turboprops are flown, vowing to
avoid competing head-to-head against Air Canada and
WestJet Airlines Ltd on flights where they offer jet
service. (bit.ly/1vCA5vG)
** Film producer Judd Apatow is criticizing two Ontario
entertainment venues for playing host to upcoming performances
by Bill Cosby despite sex-assault allegations made against the
comedian by several women. Apatow posted his concerns on
Twitter, sending messages to Centre in the Square theatre in
Kitchener and to Budweiser Gardens arena in London. (bit.ly/1AdoKHT)
** According to new rules announced by Employment Minister
Jason Kenney in June, businesses have to get down to a maximum
work force of 20 percent temporary foreign workers (TFW) by
summer, and 10 percent by 2016. This could reduce the low-wage
TFW work force "by 50 percent in the next three years,"
according to a government statement. In Fort McMurray, that
policy carries a high cost - for businesses, workers, and
consumers. (bit.ly/1vm2YLr)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's junior stock market, S&P/TSX Venture composite
index, is in crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of companies can't
raise money, or do anything productive to create shareholder
value, or get anyone to trade their stocks. The decline has come
despite plenty of things that have propelled global equity
markets in recent years and a big chunk of the blame can be laid
on the volatile commodity price environment, as more than 70
percent of the stocks on the Venture are junior mining and
energy companies. (bit.ly/1HUU66g)
** Boxing Day shooting at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Ottawa
appears to be the result of infighting between members of the
'Crips' gang. On Saturday evening, investigators continued to
pore over surveillance footage from mall security cameras, and
were planning to speak with more witnesses throughout the
evening. Officers had earlier arrested two men on Friday night,
but they were later arrested without charge. (bit.ly/1BeWcft)
** Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard had a phenomenal year on
the WTA tour, rising from 32 in the rankings to number 5 at one
point before ending it at an impressive number 7. These exploits
have earned her the Bouchard the Bobbie Rosenfeld award for the
second year in a row. She is the first woman to win the award in
consecutive years since speedskater Cindy Klassen in 2005 and
2006. (bit.ly/1xasEzS)
