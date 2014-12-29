Dec 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada Jetlines Ltd is aiming to launch jet service in the West in the summer of 2015 as it seeks to lure consumers away from planes with propellers. Vancouver-based Jetlines will target domestic routes where turboprops are flown, vowing to avoid competing head-to-head against Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd on flights where they offer jet service. (bit.ly/1vCA5vG)

** Film producer Judd Apatow is criticizing two Ontario entertainment venues for playing host to upcoming performances by Bill Cosby despite sex-assault allegations made against the comedian by several women. Apatow posted his concerns on Twitter, sending messages to Centre in the Square theatre in Kitchener and to Budweiser Gardens arena in London. (bit.ly/1AdoKHT)

** According to new rules announced by Employment Minister Jason Kenney in June, businesses have to get down to a maximum work force of 20 percent temporary foreign workers (TFW) by summer, and 10 percent by 2016. This could reduce the low-wage TFW work force "by 50 percent in the next three years," according to a government statement. In Fort McMurray, that policy carries a high cost - for businesses, workers, and consumers. (bit.ly/1vm2YLr)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's junior stock market, S&P/TSX Venture composite index, is in crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of companies can't raise money, or do anything productive to create shareholder value, or get anyone to trade their stocks. The decline has come despite plenty of things that have propelled global equity markets in recent years and a big chunk of the blame can be laid on the volatile commodity price environment, as more than 70 percent of the stocks on the Venture are junior mining and energy companies. (bit.ly/1HUU66g)

** Boxing Day shooting at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Ottawa appears to be the result of infighting between members of the 'Crips' gang. On Saturday evening, investigators continued to pore over surveillance footage from mall security cameras, and were planning to speak with more witnesses throughout the evening. Officers had earlier arrested two men on Friday night, but they were later arrested without charge. (bit.ly/1BeWcft)

** Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard had a phenomenal year on the WTA tour, rising from 32 in the rankings to number 5 at one point before ending it at an impressive number 7. These exploits have earned her the Bouchard the Bobbie Rosenfeld award for the second year in a row. She is the first woman to win the award in consecutive years since speedskater Cindy Klassen in 2005 and 2006. (bit.ly/1xasEzS) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)