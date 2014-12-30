Dec 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** TransCanada Corp is girding for a scrap with corporate rivals over plans to ship western oil to Canada's East Coast ahead of regulatory hearings expected to begin next year. Eastern distributors, including Ontario's Union Gas Ltd , Enbridge Gas Distribution and Gaz Metro in Quebec, have said TransCanada's Energy East project would jack up costs and potentially curtail natural gas deliveries in the provinces during times of peak demand. (bit.ly/13Q09Mn)

** Crude oil skidded to a five-and-a-half-year low as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries showed no sign it would step in to rescue prices. In Canada, energy companies that have recently reduced their 2015 capital expenditure budgets by double-digit percentages will likely have to claw back spending again if prices remain in the current range for much longer. (bit.ly/172Gw5K)

** An Ontario court has dismissed a set of appeals from four families that sought to have provincial legislation related to the approvals of large-scale wind farms declared unconstitutional. In a decision released on Monday, a panel of three Divisional Court judges ruled against the claims of the families who were concerned about the potential health effects of living as close as 500 meters to the turbines. (bit.ly/1D3Ox4G)

** Civeo Corp, a major U.S. camp provider, cited falling oil prices and canceled projects for its decision to layoff a third of its staff in Canada and close two of its lodges near Fort McMurray on Monday, a move that reflects a slowdown in Alberta's once red-hot labor market. (bit.ly/1vDMW0C)

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is concerned about terrorists getting their hands on off-the-shelf drones to target critical infrastructure and VIPs, internal documents show. An intelligence assessment titled Extremist Exploitation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles says there have been more than a dozen alleged plots around the world to use remote-piloted aircraft to carry explosives or chemical and biological agents. None of the plots succeeded. (bit.ly/1D3Qy0L)

** Stefan Baraslievski, the Canadian man shot by customs officers in Detroit, had been planning his "suicide by cop" for at least week, United States court documents reveal. Baraslievski bought a BB gun, painted it black and rushed toward officers pointing it at them, hoping to force their hand, the documents said. (bit.ly/1x03KTU)

** After deciding it would be too expensive to rebuild a 103-year-old dam built in one of the most collapse-prone areas of Canada, British Columbia's power utility has settled on a controversial plan: Bracing for a disastrous flood. Since early December, BC Hydro has been busily transforming the area surrounding its Jordan River dam into a flood-ready no-man's-land. (bit.ly/1EEgx3o)