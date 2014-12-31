Dec 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc has won a significant order for
its aging regional jet aircraft, a welcome win ahead of what
will be heightened competition from key rivals over the next
decade. The Montreal-based plane and train maker said Tuesday
that it signed a firm order for 24 CRJ900 NextGen planes to an
undisclosed customer. Based on list prices, the order is worth
about $1.14 billion. (bit.ly/1xvvYHQ)
** As radiation from the Fukushima nuclear power-plant
disaster drifted across the Pacific, fears that salmon and other
marine life could be contaminated spread along the British
Columbia coast. But samples gathered by citizen scientists and a
more comprehensive study done by Fisheries and Oceans Canada
indicate the levels of radiation are so low they pose almost
zero risk to human or ecosystem health. (bit.ly/1xxnWLw)
** Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair says he's "optimistic"
about the force under a new board, and is making plans for his
own future after policing - saying he'd like to continue serving
the public and is not ruling out the possibility of a career in
politics. (bit.ly/1AaaCOi)
NATIONAL POST
** Edmonton police say a man who killed six adults and two
young children before taking his own life had a lengthy criminal
record. At a news conference late Tuesday night, police Chief
Rod Knecht said the motive for the mass murder appears to have
been domestic violence. (bit.ly/1K163ex)
** Patients with flu-like symptoms are flooding many
Canadian emergency departments, adding to chronic backlogs and
prompting some hospitals to suggest people should go elsewhere
for help. Flu cases are peaking somewhat earlier in parts of the
country, while the flu vaccine appears a less-than-optimal match
to this year's viruses. (bit.ly/1y5ytjX)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)