Jan 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cracks are emerging in Calgary's once red-hot market for commercial and residential real estate, adding to fears that rapidly sinking oil prices will trigger a broad slowdown beyond the energy sector. (bit.ly/1IxU44A)

** The Conservative government is preparing to make deep cuts to youth labor agreements with its international allies, a move that would scale back the largest source of temporary foreign workers in Canada. (bit.ly/1xOnwCc)

** Canada's government is considering new tax rules to level the playing field for e-commerce vendors that complain foreign giants such as Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Netflix Inc have an unfair edge when selling digital products. (bit.ly/1tStJgI)

NATIONAL POST

** Calgary Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel took to Facebook on Thursday with an impassioned plea for Canadians to resist the urge to "explain away" the threat of Islamic extremism in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo shooting. (bit.ly/1xYvAPq)

** The lower loonie won't be enough to assure General Motors Co's future in Canada, says Chief Executive Mary Barra. "We don't make major footprint decisions based on those types of currency fluctuations," Barra said on Thursday during a media roundtable in Detroit. (bit.ly/1xLSjPE) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)