THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Linamar Corp, Canada's second-largest auto parts
maker, plans to create 1,200 new jobs at its operations in
Guelph, Ontario, with an investment of more than C$500 million
backstopped by financial assistance from the federal government
set to be unveiled on Monday. (bit.ly/1A7ouGp)
** U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp plans to spend
up to C$25 billion on a British Columbia terminal to export
liquefied natural gas, saying it has the global expertise to
make the Canadian project viable. (bit.ly/1B9EzzR)
** Canadians need to gird for a long battle against
terrorism while maintaining their unity and not singling out any
religious groups for blame, Mayor John Tory and federal finance
minister Joe Oliver told several hundred people demonstrating on
a cold Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. (bit.ly/1A6ZeAd)
NATIONAL POST
** Security agencies were "closely monitoring" the situation
after a video repeating calls by ISIS to kill Canadian
civilians, police and members of the military was posted on the
Internet, Public Safety Minister Steven Blaney said on Sunday.
(bit.ly/1tYsE6U)
** Deutsche Bank's chief international economist has
circulated a chart deck looking at global housing markets, and
Canada stands out as having quite a few problems. According to
the report, homes in Canada are 63 per cent overvalued, greater
than the 50 per cent levels in Australia and Norway, Deutsche
Bank AG said in a report Thursday. (bit.ly/1AMsS1J)
