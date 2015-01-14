Jan 14 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Bank of Canada is acknowledging for the first time
that the world may be facing a prolonged oil-price slump,
casting a dark shadow over the country's economic prospects. (bit.ly/1xYQn6B)
** Ottawa will spend as much as C$100 million to safeguard
Canadian government computers after a Chinese state-backed
hacker broke into the National Research Council's system last
summer. The 2015 budget is expected to help underwrite the bill
for upgrading network security. (bit.ly/1KIKHD2)
** Insolvent fashion chain Mexx Canada is liquidating all of
its 95 stores in the wake of overall mixed results among
retailers during the holiday selling season and heightened
competition. (bit.ly/1IvuKOC)
NATIONAL POST
** The Conference Board of Canada said a recession in
Alberta is on the way, given that many large oil and gas
producers have pared back their spending plans for the coming
year and some have announced layoffs. (bit.ly/1AP7sjg)
** At least 21 of Ontario's 75 school boards ignored the
public sector wage freeze in 2013 and gave pay increases to
their directors of education, according to figures compiled from
the sunshine list of public sector workers paid over C$100,000 a
year. (bit.ly/1u5LmUT)
** Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc said
Tuesday it is axing 1,000 jobs and C$1-billion in capital
spending in response to crashing oil prices. (bit.ly/1sxiyZN)
