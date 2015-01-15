Jan 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has postponed the North American leaders' summit with U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a time when relations with both leaders are chilly. (bit.ly/156kMVn)

** Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver is signalling he will change his department's approach to calculating future oil prices, an accounting decision that will have a dramatic impact on the Conservative government's election-year bottom line. (bit.ly/1sBwzph)

** The battle between TransCanada Corp and Central Canadian natural gas utilities over the controversial Energy East pipeline is heating up as an east-west fight. In an interview on Wednesday, Union Gas Ltd president Steve Baker said TransCanada, the Calgary pipeline company, is forcing gas users in Ontario and Quebec to pick up part of the tab for providing market access to western oil producers. (bit.ly/1xsfLN3)

NATIONAL POST

** The resource-heavy Toronto stock market closed lower on Wednesday amid reduced expectations for global growth and a surprisingly weak U.S. retail sales report. (bit.ly/1IN5f9V)

** Fighting in Syria is beginning to take a toll on Canadian extremists, with six now being reported dead over the past two months, most recently a Muslim convert from Ottawa who appeared in a menacing ISIS propaganda video. (bit.ly/1yi77X2)

** A new study looking at Canada's politically charged military procurement system suggests the Harper government's own policies have contributed to the dysfunction and delay. (bit.ly/1CagF56)