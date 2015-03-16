March 16 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Reports on more than 250 unidentified human remains are
not in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police-managed database created
to help link the missing with the anonymous dead, a substantial
gap the federal police agency refuses to acknowledge. (bit.ly/1LiffhK)
** The Conservative government is facing a rematch in the
Supreme Court of Canada after the unprecedented rejection last
year of a judge it wished to appoint to the country's highest
court. At a hearing next month, the court will consider the
legality of another senior judicial appointment - this one of
Justice Robert Mainville to the Quebec Court of Appeal last
June. (bit.ly/1wPyxVe)
** After three years of falling commodity prices, big mining
companies are taking the lead on exploration in Canada as
cash-strapped junior miners struggle to stay afloat. (bit.ly/1ETVycy)
NATIONAL POST
** A group of Vancouver residents representing a broad range
of faiths has invited Pope Francis to tour the Downtown Eastside
and two First Nations reserves. The unusual request involves
members of the Jewish, Muslim, First Nations, Anglican, Catholic
and United Church communities, who believe Pope Francis could
spur real change in the welfare of the city and province's poor
and homeless. (bit.ly/1GLmfxh)
** BlackBerry Ltd is getting back into the tablet
business. Four years after launching its consumer-oriented
PlayBook tablet to lukewarm market reception, the Waterloo,
Ontario-based company has unveiled a new, high-security tablet
aimed at businesses and governments. (bit.ly/1DrF3E0)
($1 = C$1.2762)
