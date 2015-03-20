March 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** As Canadian television moves to an unbundled world over
the next two years, experts say cable companies will face some
revenue pressures but broadcasters will be hit harder. The
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
issued its long-awaited "pick-and-pay" ruling on Thursday,
confirming that by the end of 2016, television distributors will
have to offer a basic package capped at C$25 ($20) and give
customers the ability to add individual channels or small
bundles on top of that. (bit.ly/1FJ29FE)
** Extending Canada's military mission in Iraq is a matter
of "moral clarity" that all political parties should support,
Foreign Affairs Minister Rob Nicholson said. (bit.ly/18Ob0Ji)
** U.S. Ambassador Bruce Heyman said "challenges" are
inevitable in the complex Canada-United States relationship, but
is playing down suggestions of a chill showing up in his
troubled first year as envoy in Canada. (bit.ly/1Lz3TX3)
NATIONAL POST
** Alberta Premier Jim Prentice's musings about the need for
a new approach to energy, the environment and climate change has
stirred debate in the province about what that could look like,
including an option that could surprise many, a broader carbon
tax similar to that implemented by its greener neighbor, British
Columbia. (bit.ly/19969SJ)
** The federal government extended a work program for 50
developmentally disabled Ottawa workers on Thursday in the face
of public outrage that they had been cut loose after dedicating
decades of their working lives to sorting and disposing of
federal documents. (bit.ly/195DIVU)
** Loyola High School has won its six-year legal battle over
the mandatory "Ethics and Religious Culture" (ERC) course taught
in Quebec schools. In a decision published on Thursday, the
Supreme Court of Canada ordered Quebec's Department of Education
to grant the private Catholic boys' school the exemption it had
sought from teaching the course and "to offer an equivalent
course to the ERC Program in line with Loyola's proposal and the
guidelines we have outlined." (bit.ly/1xENi8C)
($1 = C$1.27)
