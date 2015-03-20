March 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** As Canadian television moves to an unbundled world over the next two years, experts say cable companies will face some revenue pressures but broadcasters will be hit harder. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission issued its long-awaited "pick-and-pay" ruling on Thursday, confirming that by the end of 2016, television distributors will have to offer a basic package capped at C$25 ($20) and give customers the ability to add individual channels or small bundles on top of that. (bit.ly/1FJ29FE)

** Extending Canada's military mission in Iraq is a matter of "moral clarity" that all political parties should support, Foreign Affairs Minister Rob Nicholson said. (bit.ly/18Ob0Ji)

** U.S. Ambassador Bruce Heyman said "challenges" are inevitable in the complex Canada-United States relationship, but is playing down suggestions of a chill showing up in his troubled first year as envoy in Canada. (bit.ly/1Lz3TX3)

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta Premier Jim Prentice's musings about the need for a new approach to energy, the environment and climate change has stirred debate in the province about what that could look like, including an option that could surprise many, a broader carbon tax similar to that implemented by its greener neighbor, British Columbia. (bit.ly/19969SJ)

** The federal government extended a work program for 50 developmentally disabled Ottawa workers on Thursday in the face of public outrage that they had been cut loose after dedicating decades of their working lives to sorting and disposing of federal documents. (bit.ly/195DIVU)

** Loyola High School has won its six-year legal battle over the mandatory "Ethics and Religious Culture" (ERC) course taught in Quebec schools. In a decision published on Thursday, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered Quebec's Department of Education to grant the private Catholic boys' school the exemption it had sought from teaching the course and "to offer an equivalent course to the ERC Program in line with Loyola's proposal and the guidelines we have outlined." (bit.ly/1xENi8C) ($1 = C$1.27) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)