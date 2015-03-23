March 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's finance minister and China's ambassador to Canada will officially inaugurate the opening of a Canadian offshore trading hub for the Chinese currency on Monday, a move that will make transactions cheaper for companies doing business with the East Asian giant and could boost trade between the two countries. (bit.ly/1CPYc2E)

** The New Democratic Party would pull Canadian troops out of the mission to Iraq should it form the next government, Leader Thomas Mulcair said. (bit.ly/1CQ2QxK)

** A potentially historic clinical trial for a stroke drug will begin rolling out in ambulances in Ontario's Peel Region this week. Beginning Monday, emergency medical services will administer the Canada-made drug NA-1, or a placebo, in a double-blind experiment that will involve 558 patients across Peel. (bit.ly/1ECaFCj)

NATIONAL POST

** DoctorCare Inc has carved out a surprising business niche, working for physicians, contacting their patients and taking a cut of the hundreds of millions of dollars in incentive payments the Ontario government offers doctors to encourage various types of preventive healthcare. (bit.ly/1C47apD)

** The Canada Border Services Agency has issued a removal order for a Mexican man with Stage 4 cancer that would force him to leave his Canadian wife and son and put his life-prolonging treatments on indefinite hold. (bit.ly/1HoTxm0)

** In the face of a public and political backlash, the Conservative government has reinstated a program that will allow 50 developmentally disabled Ottawa workers to continue sorting and disposing of federal documents. (bit.ly/1LNyeRQ)