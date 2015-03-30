March 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's municipalities are calling for the federal
budget to include at least C$1 billion ($791.2 million) a year
in new cash for public transit, insisting the projects will
boost economic growth and reduce commute times. The specific
request to be announced by the Federation of Canadian
Municipalities comes as urban transit issues are shaping up to
be a key focus for the 2015 federal election. (bit.ly/1EUcieL)
** The closing of two General Motors Co assembly
plants in Oshawa, Ontario, would wipe out about 30,000 jobs,
slice more than C$5 billion out of Ontario's gross domestic
product and cost the federal and Ontario governments C$1-billion
in lost revenue. (bit.ly/1NxZ2D1)
** After taking 26 months to launch its first stores in
Canada, U.S. discounter Target Corp is now looking at
shutting all 133 of them in just three months, a month less than
originally planned. Target Canada plans to speed its store
closings by one month and turn off the lights by mid-April, a
court filing says. (bit.ly/1Nkmwvc)
NATIONAL POST
** Best Buy Co Inc announced it is shutting down
dozens of Future Shop stores across Canada, effective
immediately, resulting in about 1,500 job losses. Of 131 Future
Shop locations across the country, 66 will be shuttered for good
and the remaining 65 will be turned into Best Buy outlets. (bit.ly/19nTJH9)
** Postmedia Network Canada Corp's apparent plans
to sell the 35 properties it is acquiring from Quebecor Media
Inc won't come to fruition overnight, but there is a
market for the portfolio which consists mostly of real estate in
small towns, say industry analysts. A single buyer for the
entire portfolio seems unlikely, said John Redvers, acting
national manager of Royal LePage Commercial. (bit.ly/1Dd6Ln0)
** Oil inventories at key Alberta storage hubs of Edmonton
and Hardisty breached 10 million barrels in each location last
week, according to data from global energy consultancy Genscape,
suggesting Canadian oil prices may trend even lower in the near
future. (bit.ly/1Ny4gyD)
($1 = C$1.2639)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)