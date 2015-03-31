March 31 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa, who will deliver
a budget in the coming weeks, says he will beat his deficit
target of C$12.5 billion ($9.81 billion) for the current fiscal
year, helped in part by a lower Canadian dollar, reduced oil
prices and the economic recovery in the United States. (bit.ly/1EY4vfN)
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and
Hermes Infrastructure said they would buy a stake of at least 30
percent in Associated British Ports Holdings Ltd for
about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.37 billion). The deal will allow
the buyers to acquire a further 3.33 percent in Associated
British Ports, depending on preemption rights. (bit.ly/1EY51dH)
** Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp is engaged in a
tax-avoidance scheme that uses mailbox companies in the
Netherlands to lower its tax load, a new report from a Dutch
foundation says. The Centre for Research on Multinational
Corporations made the claim in a detailed 116-page report called
Fool's Gold. The report claims the scheme has cost the Greek
government at least 1.7 million euros ($1.83 million) in revenue
in the past two years. (bit.ly/1ae16BU)
NATIONAL POST
** Investors got excited at the prospect of a merger between
Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta Plc on
Monday, but any deal would likely require major compromises by
the families in control of each company. A merger would create a
dominant copper producer with more than 1 million tons of output
per year, vaulting it into the top five producers worldwide. (bit.ly/1GbxbGe)
** Ontario government officials say it will not cover an
C$85 million shortfall for the beleaguered C$2.78 billion
Spadina subway extension. That means the City of Toronto will be
on the hook for another C$51 million in addition to the C$90
million already being requested of it to help cover a C$150
million budget increase for the delayed project, according to a
report written by city manager Joe Pennachetti. (bit.ly/1G2ZVm1)
** Junior oilsands producer Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd's
plan to swap C$1 billion worth of debt for equity
received both shareholder and debt holder approvals. The deal,
subject to approvals at an Alberta court hearing, significantly
reduces the junior oilsands producer's debt, which stands at
roughly C$1.2 billion, according to year-end results posted last
week, while also diluting the company's shares. (bit.ly/19w5ETo)
($1 = C$1.27)
($1 = 0.68 pounds)
($1 = 0.93 euros)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)