May 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** As Ontario's public elementary school teachers are about
to join job-action ranks Monday, the talks between the province
and its teachers groups have focused on class size and working
conditions while issues about wage and pension issues have not
been front and center. The province's public elementary school
teachers, meanwhile, are refusing to perform some administrative
duties. (bit.ly/1bJQFpu)
** After more than a year, the Personal Support Worker "wage
enhancement" program is beset by so many complexities that the
Canadian government has delayed indefinitely the second phase of
the pay hike - a C$1.50 ($1.24) an-hour raise that was due
April. (bit.ly/1EsIczh)
** Canada's oil provinces will be slammed this year, with a
full-on recession in Newfoundland and Labrador, BMO Nesbitt
Burns warns in a new outlook. (bit.ly/1QB9vPD)
NATIONAL POST
** According to newly released data from Statistics Canada,
71 percent of all Canadian families carried some form of debt in
2012 which included money borrowed to buy cars, new kitchens and
mortgages. This means that the vast majority of this debt is
mostly made up of middle and upper earners. (bit.ly/1E1TlFG)
** An alleged British Columbia hitman who was convicted of
executing a man and woman during a drug-trade turf war in the
Vancouver area has won a new trial because a judge let jurors
see a damning re-enactment video made by his alleged accomplice,
another hit man who had already confessed to the same killings.
(bit.ly/1cIeL5s)
** City council in West Vancouver unanimously voted to
support the placement of warnings, similar to those found on
cigarette packages, about species extinction, ocean
acidification and respiratory problems in children on every gas
nozzle. (bit.ly/1QzOa94)
($1 = 1.2123 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)