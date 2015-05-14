May 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** A security test by the Canada Revenue Agency found thousands of its employees could not resist the lure of a phony e-mail phishing scam, a discovery that suggests vulnerabilities remain at the agency more than a year after it was rocked by a major online security breach. (bit.ly/1JKalW8)

** One of the world's biggest business software companies, Salesforce.com Inc announced that its Salesforce for Startups program is arriving in Canada, a little less than a year after it was first announced. (bit.ly/1K7dHpt)

** Premier-designate Rachel Notley ordered an immediate stop to all document shredding by departing Progressive Conservative ministers, hours after two watchdogs announced they would be investigating allegations that records were illegally destroyed by Alberta's outgoing government. (bit.ly/1L3H8Gt)

** Bombardier Inc confirmed Thursday it is laying off 1,750 workers in its Global 5000 and Global 6000 business jet program as it reduces output of its biggest business jets to bring production in line with shrinking demand from Russian oligarchs and Chinese billionaires. (bit.ly/1RIYltx)

** After more than a year of campaigning for the Liberal nomination in Scarborough Southwest, Toronto, criminologist Michael Kempa has stepped aside in favour of 11th hour star candidate Bill Blair, former chief of the Toronto Police. (bit.ly/1E7fr9L)

** Trican Well Service Ltd has felt the full fury of sub-$60 oil prices as the oilfield services company said it has suspended its dividend, reduced its headcount by 2,000 and is seeking relaxed terms on debt agreements with lenders and its management cast "significant doubt" on the company's ability "to continue as a going concern". (bit.ly/1EHnIBV) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)