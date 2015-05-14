May 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A security test by the Canada Revenue Agency found
thousands of its employees could not resist the lure of a phony
e-mail phishing scam, a discovery that suggests vulnerabilities
remain at the agency more than a year after it was rocked by a
major online security breach. (bit.ly/1JKalW8)
** One of the world's biggest business software companies,
Salesforce.com Inc announced that its Salesforce for
Startups program is arriving in Canada, a little less than a
year after it was first announced. (bit.ly/1K7dHpt)
** Premier-designate Rachel Notley ordered an immediate stop
to all document shredding by departing Progressive Conservative
ministers, hours after two watchdogs announced they would be
investigating allegations that records were illegally destroyed
by Alberta's outgoing government. (bit.ly/1L3H8Gt)
NATIONAL POST
** Bombardier Inc confirmed Thursday it is laying
off 1,750 workers in its Global 5000 and Global 6000 business
jet program as it reduces output of its biggest business jets to
bring production in line with shrinking demand from Russian
oligarchs and Chinese billionaires. (bit.ly/1RIYltx)
** After more than a year of campaigning for the Liberal
nomination in Scarborough Southwest, Toronto, criminologist
Michael Kempa has stepped aside in favour of 11th hour star
candidate Bill Blair, former chief of the Toronto Police. (bit.ly/1E7fr9L)
** Trican Well Service Ltd has felt the full fury
of sub-$60 oil prices as the oilfield services company said it
has suspended its dividend, reduced its headcount by 2,000 and
is seeking relaxed terms on debt agreements with lenders and its
management cast "significant doubt" on the company's ability "to
continue as a going concern". (bit.ly/1EHnIBV)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)