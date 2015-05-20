May 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The British Columbia government will announce plans on
Wednesday to sign a project development agreement with the
Pacific NorthWest LNG joint venture led by Malaysia's Petronas.
** The new owner of Tim Hortons Inc has closed the cafe
chain's U.S. head office just as it is gearing up for a big push
south of the border. Tim Hortons is shifting its efforts to
build the U.S. business to its headquarters in Canada, spokesman
** Canada's Department of Foreign Affairs has not done a
human rights assessment of Saudi Arabia in the past two years
even though Ottawa is brokering a C$15-billion ($12.27
billion)arms deal to sell fighting vehicles to Riyadh, a regime
with an abysmal record for treatment of women, dissenters and
NATIONAL POST
** Bombardier Inc says it will deliver 9,000
business jets over the next 10 years, just days after the
Montreal-based company announced it was shedding jobs because of
** The Ontario Court of Appeal slashed a jail term handed to
a Syrian-born bank robber so he could avoid deportation to his
