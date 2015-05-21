May 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Shopify Inc has raised C$131 million ($107.30 million) in its initial public offering, pricing the shares above an increased range as investors clamored for stock in the provider of software for small businesses. (bit.ly/1Lonpl9)

** With the busy summer travel season set to take flight, Air Canada is about to begin clamping down on carry-on baggage to ensure it meets regulations. Starting next Monday at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, airline staff will be stationed at both check-in and security checkpoints to ensure carry-on bags meet size and weight requirements. (bit.ly/1cPP2Yr)

** The prospect of a liquefied natural gas industry in British Columbia would be a game-changer for aboriginal communities, Premier Christy Clark said on Wednesday. But she sidestepped the question of what happens if some of those communities continue to say no to the developments. (bit.ly/1K4tqCs)

NATIONAL POST

** An east-end Montreal college is gaining a reputation as a breeding ground for jihadis after four of its students were arrested at the airport Friday, allegedly on the verge of taking off to join an overseas terror group. (bit.ly/1HwiJLw)

** British Columbia is promising significant "cost-certainty" assurances to the Petronas-led consortium proposing a natural gas export project on the West Coast, even as rising opposition from First Nations threatens to sour the plan. (bit.ly/1dmB4xW) ($1 = 1.2209 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)