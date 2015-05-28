May 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bank of Nova Scotia is taking a close look at its high-profile sponsorship of a major soccer league in the wake of an unprecedented corruption sweep that has ensnared top executives at FIFA - and its sister organization in the Americas - in allegations of more than $150 million in bribes and kickbacks. (bit.ly/1ckO3Pm)

** The Commissioner for Complaints for Telecommunications Services published a statement Wednesday outlining how it will interpret a deadline in the wireless code, which will apply to all cellphone contracts, regardless of when they were signed, as of June 3. (bit.ly/1FickO8)

** The head of the Canadian government agency that brokered a controversial deal to supply C$15-billion ($12.02 billion)worth of armored fighting vehicles to Saudi Arabia sees the Middle East as "a strategic region" for Canadian arms sales. (bit.ly/1Eztg12)

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Montreal's latest earnings results were high enough to beat estimates and support a dividend increase, but its core Canadian personal and commercial banking segment continued to struggle. (bit.ly/1Rqel2r)

** Uncertainty over Alberta government's energy and environment agenda started to hit home Wednesday, when Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said it would postpone meetings with investors because it cannot finalize its spending plans. (bit.ly/1Rq7SVk) ($1 = C$1.25)

(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)