May 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Teck Resources Ltd will temporarily shutter its
six Canadian metallurgical coal mines this summer, a move that
will have ripple effects in other sectors of the Canadian
economy. (bit.ly/1GJ9YMP)
** Auto makers in Canada whose vehicles contain airbags made
by Takata Corp have increased the number of cars,
trucks and utility vehicles affected and upgraded voluntary
safety campaigns into full-fledged recalls. There are about 1.41
million vehicles in Canada subject to recall. (bit.ly/1GJa7jh)
** Amnesty International Canada is pressing the Ottawa
government to reveal details of a C$15 billion ($12.07 billion)
arms deal Ottawa has inked to sell fighting vehicles to Saudi
Arabia. (bit.ly/1Kt45SS)
NATIONAL POST
** Lower crude oil prices have sent Alberta's economy into a
tailspin this year to the point where the province won't be able
to avoid a recession, says a report released Thursday by the
Conference Board of Canada. (bit.ly/1dBxMqS)
** Taxi-service Uber and other ride-sharing programs are
increasingly popular in Ontario and a government review and
regulation is overdue, Michael Harris, a Tory MPP, said
Thursday. (bit.ly/1SGkrx7)
** The Russian Embassy in Ottawa reprimanded the Harper
government Thursday after news emerged that a longtime Canadian
resident who was No.2 on the Simon Wiesenthal Center's list of
most wanted Nazi war criminals had died. (bit.ly/1GJeACB)
($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)