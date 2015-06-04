June 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said a sale is not on
after a report on Wednesday said the company had been approached
"informally" regarding a takeover by at least two foreign
engineering firms: Spain's Actividades de Construccion y
Servicios SA, and Australia's WorleyParsons Ltd
** In its final decision released Wednesday, the Canada
Border Services Agency has confirmed its ruling that cheap
subsidized solar panels from China are being dumped into Canada.
The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is conducting hearings
into the matter and will make a final ruling on what should be
** Canada is vastly expanding the collecting of fingerprints
and digital photos from foreigners seeking to enter the country
under a security crackdown aimed at broadening Ottawa's ability
to catch terrorists, fraudulent immigrants and jihadis returning
NATIONAL POST
** In one of the gloomiest forecasts yet for British
Columbia's nascent LNG sector, the International Energy Agency
says prospects for export projects have "darkened" and deferrals
are likely. In a five-year outlook on global demand for natural
gas, the Paris-based agency throws cold water on the B.C.
government's hopes of being home to three liquefied natural gas
** Two Canadian cells of a powerful international Mafia
organization were hit by police raids Tuesday, the culmination
of a two-year probe aimed at toppling the 'Ndrangheta's
** A group of prominent and influential Toronto citizens
called for an end to the police's controversial carding policy
on Wednesday, but Mayor John Tory stood firm on reform instead.
