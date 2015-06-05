June 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The head of Via Rail Canada Inc pitched a private
investment proposal of C$3 billion ($2.40 billion) on Thursday,
promoting a chance to reshape the money-losing passenger-train
service. Yves Desjardins-Siciliano said the proposal to buy and
build dedicated passenger train tracks in the busy
Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor could bring double-digit
returns to a consortium of investors in the Crown corporation.
(bit.ly/1HPmaYA)
** Cenovus Energy Inc has agreed to pay C$75
million for a rail-loading terminal in Alberta, from struggling
Canexus Corp late on Thursday. Cenovus announced the
deal to acquire the facility even as lower crude prices
challenge the economics of shipping oil by train. (bit.ly/1KIGJc4)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is heading to
Ukraine to demonstrate solidarity just as Kiev's war with
Russian-backed rebels escalates, but the Prime Minister still
wont commit to providing weapons to the ancestral home of more
than 1.2 million Canadians.(bit.ly/1EZtI8V)
NATIONAL POST
** The road to starting a liquefied natural gas industry in
British Columbia has been long and fraught with U-turns, but
TransCanada Corp says there is room for optimism. The
Calgary-based company has been quietly working on the two
proposals, known as Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) and
Coastal GasLink Pipeline, for about two years to link rich gas
fields in northeast British Columbia to proposed liquefaction
projects on the coast. (bit.ly/1Ihrnel)
** New Democrat Cheri DiNovo introduced a bill that
disallows conversion therapy for LGBT youth in Ontario. The bill
now means it's illegal for anyone to offer conversion therapy to
anyone under 18 and public funds can't be used to pay for it in
adults. The lieutenant governor gave royal assent to the bill on
Thursday afternoon. (bit.ly/1MsmT69)
** Advertisements for pipeline giant Enbridge Inc
will no longer be seen by Canadians waiting in line at Tim
Hortons. A group called SumOfUs launched an online petition
calling on Tim Hortons to yank the ads, accusing the company of
"shilling" for the oilsands shipper. The company responded to
several Twitter users by saying it values the feedback and the
ads will no longer be airing on Tims TV. (bit.ly/1MqhfRV)
($1 = 1.2522 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)