June 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says it bears no responsibility for the Lac-Megantic oil train explosion, and will not pay into a fund that compensates families of the victims of the 2013 disaster. (bit.ly/1MKWVef)

** Many companies have shown bare "technical compliance" with new gender-diversity reporting rules introduced this year and it is "simply not good enough," Ontario Securities Commission chair Howard Wetston says. (bit.ly/1S79kw0)

** More than half of the current and former senators who have not repaid funds the Auditor-General says they misspent or inappropriately claimed as expenses will challenge those findings to keep the money they say they do not owe to the public purse. (bit.ly/1FUmuUA)

NATIONAL POST

** Light oil producer Enerplus Corp is bucking an industry trend by increasing its spending, announcing Wednesday it will begin working through its backlog of unfinished oil wells in North Dakota. (bit.ly/1B8nUiz)

** A group of 100 Canadian and U.S. scientists has issued an urgent call for governments to place a moratorium on new oilsands projects. (bit.ly/1GA7HFk)

** The number of voluntary disclosures of offshore income and assets to Canada's tax authority nearly doubled in the year ended March 31 from the previous 12 months, the first time such figures have been gathered since the Canada Revenue Agency put in a whistleblower reward system to root out tax cheats. (bit.ly/1KYBcy8) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)