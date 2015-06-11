June 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says it bears no
responsibility for the Lac-Megantic oil train explosion, and
will not pay into a fund that compensates families of the
victims of the 2013 disaster. (bit.ly/1MKWVef)
** Many companies have shown bare "technical compliance"
with new gender-diversity reporting rules introduced this year
and it is "simply not good enough," Ontario Securities
Commission chair Howard Wetston says. (bit.ly/1S79kw0)
** More than half of the current and former senators who
have not repaid funds the Auditor-General says they misspent or
inappropriately claimed as expenses will challenge those
findings to keep the money they say they do not owe to the
public purse. (bit.ly/1FUmuUA)
NATIONAL POST
** Light oil producer Enerplus Corp is bucking an
industry trend by increasing its spending, announcing Wednesday
it will begin working through its backlog of unfinished oil
wells in North Dakota. (bit.ly/1B8nUiz)
** A group of 100 Canadian and U.S. scientists has issued an
urgent call for governments to place a moratorium on new
oilsands projects. (bit.ly/1GA7HFk)
** The number of voluntary disclosures of offshore income
and assets to Canada's tax authority nearly doubled in the year
ended March 31 from the previous 12 months, the first time such
figures have been gathered since the Canada Revenue Agency put
in a whistleblower reward system to root out tax cheats. (bit.ly/1KYBcy8)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)