BRIEF-JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** From Canadian campuses universities and churches to American foundations and Norway's parliament, a debate is raging over whether to divest out of fossil-fuel investments. (bit.ly/1La2Nji)
** The Conservative government is preparing an infrastructure spending spree in the run-up to the fall election, as federal and provincial sources confirm work is heating up to announce new projects under the New Building Canada Fund. (bit.ly/1GHNpJT)
NATIONAL POST
** United Airlines has apologized and offered refunds after passengers complained about having to stay at a Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, military base for 22 hours during an unscheduled stop. (bit.ly/1BgXFq4)
** Amanda Lindhout, the Canadian journalist at the center of a seven-year probe to find the men who kidnapped and brutalized her for 15 months in Somalia, has broken her silence. For seven years, Canadian officials have been trying to track the men who took her hostage, and on Thursday they made one arrest: Ali Omar Ader. (bit.ly/1MVOInA) ($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)