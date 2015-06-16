June 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario will bring in regulations to govern police carding in a bid to allay criticisms that the controversial practice violates civil liberties and leads to racial profiling, The Globe and Mail has learned. (bit.ly/1Bj2krJ)

** Goldcorp Inc has sold its stake in Tahoe Resources Inc for nearly C$1 billion ($810.24 million) as the gold miner beefs up its balance sheet amid weak bullion prices. (bit.ly/1Sk5AaI)

** As Canada's big banks become increasingly interested in the way consumers make purchases, they are ramping up their attention to a payment product that shows promising growth: prepaid cards. (bit.ly/1FZqeVO)

NATIONAL POST

** The Competition Bureau is intensifying its probe into whether the Canadian subsidiary of Apple Inc has employed unfair anti-competitive clauses in contracts with the large and small Canadian wireless carriers that sell iPhone devices in their retail stores across the country. (bit.ly/1BfsX0P)

** With the C$3.36 billion ($2.72 billion) purchase of Germany's Kaufhof chain, Richard Baker, chairman of Hudson's Bay Co, is banking on the notion that real estate is becoming more important to merchants than ever before in the era of blossoming digital retail. (bit.ly/1LcKPwD)

** Bombardier Inc's CSeries was a "highlight" at the first day of the Paris Air Show, but the company failed to generate any new orders for the aircraft despite confirming that it is exceeding performance targets. While competitors Airbus Group SE and Boeing Co announced about $33 billion of new orders, Bombardier only managed to eke out a couple of small order conversions. (bit.ly/1LcL6zI) ($1 = 1.2342 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)