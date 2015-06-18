June 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Controversial Conservative senator Don Meredith was
expelled from his party's caucus, following allegations in a
published report that he had a sexual relationship with a
16-year-old girl. (bit.ly/1Rb69B8)
** McGill University's medical school in Montreal has been
put on probation for failings in several areas, dealing a blow
to one of Canada's most prestigious educational faculties. (bit.ly/1H0HhN7)
** The British Columbia government has conditionally
approved a liquefied natural gas project led by Royal Dutch
Shell Plc. Environment Minister Mary Polak and Natural
Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman attached 24 conditions in
issuing an environmental assessment certificate for the
Shell-led LNG Canada joint venture in Kitimat in northwestern
British Columbia. (bit.ly/1JWonHD)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's investment industry association is urging
regulators to back off shaky global credit markets. Canada is
moving in lockstep with European and U.S. regulators to overhaul
the financial system, and the latest measures are aimed at
increasing transparency and consumer protection in credit
markets. (bit.ly/1J5DDBS)
** Calfrac Well Services Ltd, one of Canada's
largest hydraulic fracturing companies, chopped its dividend in
half on Wednesday as a collapse in oil prices resulted in a
dramatic drop in demand for oilfield services. (bit.ly/1Lh35F9)
** The federal government touted a number of initiatives on
Wednesday for improving First Nations' well-being but could not
explain why a new report showed the prosperity gap between
aboriginal and non-aboriginal people was widening in some cases.
(bit.ly/1MNXMdv)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)