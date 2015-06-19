June 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian dairy farmers are grappling with a glut of milk,
forcing them to turn growing volumes into low-cost pig feed and
sometimes dump it on farms or in sewage systems. (bit.ly/1RfolcT)
** With the aim of spurring northern economic development
and ending regulatory gridlock on resource projects, an
ambitious research project announced on Thursday will examine
the feasibility of constructing a major new infrastructure
corridor spanning Canada's north. (bit.ly/1Sv2qAR)
** Canada's top energy regulator has slapped new conditions
on Enbridge Inc's Line 9, delaying shipments of
Alberta crude to Quebec refineries owned by Suncor Energy Inc
and Valero Energy Corp (bit.ly/1RfoCwA)
NATIONAL POST
** Sentiment among oilsands companies has soured over the
past year as economic, political and environmental issues have
aligned to cripple the Alberta oilpatch, but there is still
considerable value in the sector, say analysts. (bit.ly/1FqIMwP)
** Wednesday in Quebec City, Culture Minister Hélène David
announced the government will change the regulations under Bill
101 to force chains with English names to include a French
slogan or description on their signs. (bit.ly/1Lnc98i)
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced the federal
government will contribute C$2.6 billion ($2.12 billion) toward
SmartTrack, the express rail transit plan that was the lynchpin
of Tory's mayoral campaign last fall. (bit.ly/1ISN1pL)
($1 = 1.2241 Canadian dollars)
