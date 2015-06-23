June 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Analysts expect BlackBerry Ltd's first quarter earnings to disappoint, with fears that hardware sales will take a hit. (bit.ly/1Lr3iWm)

** In the midst of a contest between Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp to acquire Mobilicity, employees and the founder of the small wireless carrier have put forward a proposal they say would see the discount brand live on independently. (bit.ly/1Lix12L)

** The chief executive of Amaya, the online gaming company targeted by an insider trading investigation, is taking a shareholder vote of 96 percent to keep him as chairman of the board as a vote of confidence. (bit.ly/1NgsKfh)

NATIONAL POST

** Bombardier Inc's biggest buyer of business jets is unfazed by the turmoil surrounding the aircraft maker, which has been criticized for letting other projects fall to the wayside as it pours time and money into the overdue, over-budget CSeries jetliner, and believes the company's next private aircraft will be a "game-changer." (bit.ly/1IbF5Bj)

** Australia's Paladin Energy Ltd has won the right to operate a uranium mine in Canada. The approval from Ottawa, announced Monday by the company, is a signal that Canada welcomes more foreign investment in its uranium industry. And that has positive implications for a struggling sector that could really use some outside capital. (bit.ly/1SFNGiV)

** A report from real estate firm Colliers International reveals sales per square foot at Target Canada were C$97 ($78.64) in 2013, compared with Walmart Canada's average of C$492 ($398.87) per square foot. (bit.ly/1fwh90v) ($1 = 1.2335 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)