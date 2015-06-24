June 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Mobilicity has accepted an offer from Rogers Communications Inc and plans to seek court approval of the C$465 million ($378 million) sale. (bit.ly/1Jil9hz)

** After the release of earnings that disappointed analysts, BlackBerry Ltd CEO John Chen highlighted recent moves that suggest the company is reconsidering every part of the slumping hardware business that once made it the world's biggest smartphone maker. (bit.ly/1Kc96mn)

** A critic of gay marriage, Justice Bradley Miller has been promoted to Ontario's highest court - the third such judge chosen by the Conservative government since December for the Ontario Court of Appeal. (bit.ly/1Lmd7Us)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's largest telcos unveiled a lofty expansion to their mobile payments app on Tuesday. The launch of Suretap, co-owned by Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc , and Telus Corp, has been pushed back at least twice. But the launch on Tuesday mean it will now be accepted on more cell phones, on more credit cards and at more merchants. (bit.ly/1dfDL3i)

** Technology and new game-changing players like Apple Inc's Apple Pay are causing a "top to bottom reinvention" of banks and the traditional business model, Victor Dodig, the chief executive of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said on Tuesday. Dodig said CIBC is committed to keeping pace to give customers the ability to bank when, where, and how they want. (bit.ly/1K8Cxnz)

** A former Ontario school teacher, Paul Fromm is an active member of an American "white nationalist" group that appears to have had an influence on the young man accused in the shooting deaths of nine black people in a South Carolina church. (bit.ly/1HfID4U) ($1 = 1.2296 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)