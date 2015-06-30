June 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** WestJet Airlines Ltd says six passengers sustained injuries during an emergency evacuation when one of its flights was diverted to Winnipeg on Monday night due to what the company has only termed "a threat". (bit.ly/1GJJbLC)

** Ottawa has warned Canadians travelling to Greece to expect long lines at ATMs amid a shortage of hard currency throughout the country, and to have more than one means of payment, including enough cash to cover all travel expenses. (bit.ly/1egg23R)

** The Grain Farmers of Ontario has gone to court to delay the implementation of restrictions on the use of pesticides some blame for the decline in populations of bees and other pollinators. (bit.ly/1LFqNLj)

NATIONAL POST

** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard officially launched the Liberal's maritime strategy on Monday, presenting a blueprint for an estimated C$9 billion ($7.27 billion)in investments over the next 15 years to develop industry and commerce in the province along the St. Lawrence River to where it meets the Atlantic Ocean. (bit.ly/1FN7M1h)

** Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has unveiled his environmental platform, saying he would work with the provinces to put a price on carbon pollution if he becomes Canada's next prime minister. (bit.ly/1IpEOee)

** Porter Airlines has been fined C$150,000 for violating the CRTC's anti-spam legislation. The CRTC says the Toronto-based airline has agreed to pay the fine for sending emails without an unsubscribe button or one that was clearly labelled. (bit.ly/1GWAWPC) ($1 = C$1.2378) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)