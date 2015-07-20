BRIEF-Northern Power Systems reports Q4 net loss of $0.04/shr
July 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian unit of United States Steel Corp says it wants the Ontario Superior Court to approve Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd as the provider of debtor-in-possession financing, replacing its parent company. (bit.ly/1HEhEid)
** The federal election campaign isn't expected to officially start until September, but Monday's delivery of C$3 billion ($2.31 billion) in government cheques to millions of parents may be the real kickoff. Conservative cabinet ministers and MPs are fanning out across the country to tout the government's recently enhanced universal child-care benefit. (bit.ly/1JbgBsu)
** Farmers across almost two-thirds of Alberta are coping with some of the driest conditions in decades, and two of the province's counties have declared states of agricultural disaster. Unless a significant amount of rain falls in the coming months, it could take years for the parched soil to recover. (bit.ly/1TLJVsD)
NATIONAL POST
** If Canada's housing market is too overvalued, as observers from the Bank of Canada and the IMF believe, Home Capital Group Inc might be highly vulnerable to a potential slip in market stability. (bit.ly/1CJKK19)
** Canada's premiers have announced a national energy strategy supporting both project development and the need for emission cuts. A communique released Friday after provincial and territorial leaders met in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, said the plan helps set energy priorities and "encourage the transition to a lower carbon economy." (bit.ly/1KfQCSb)
($1 = 1.2995 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
