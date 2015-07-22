July 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The chairman and another board member at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd have quit as directors after a dispute over corporate governance. CP Rail president Keith Creel revealed the board spat during a conference call with analysts Tuesday where the company outlined a weaker outlook. (bit.ly/1RPD6ZA)

** Energy companies already grappling with the sharp drop in crude prices are confronting a new problem: finding tenants to lease a glut of unused office space in Calgary's downtown market. Companies are seeking to lease a record 2.6 million square feet of office space, amounting to 52 percent of downtown vacancies as of June 30, according to Colliers International. (bit.ly/1VtHn46)

** The sudden resignation of Chief Executive Officer Miles Nadal and the chief accounting officer of MDC Partners Inc is the latest fallout from an SEC investigation launched last year after a whistle-blower complained to the U.S. regulator about the company's accounting practices. (bit.ly/1RPDzLt)

** A proprietary trader at RBC Dominion Securities has resigned after settling with regulators who accused him of "manipulative and deceptive" activity in an earlier job as a trader at National Bank Financial. Asked about the suspension, an RBC spokesman said Tuesday that Zhenyu Li has resigned from Canada's largest bank. (bit.ly/1RPE2gp)

** Despite fierce opposition from American environmental groups, the first commercial oilsands mine in the United States is just months away from starting up after receiving final regulatory approvals from officials in Utah late last week. Calgary-based US Oil Sands Inc is working through the summer to complete a 2,000-barrel-per-day oilsands mine in eastern Utah. (bit.ly/1RPEdZi)

** Finance Minister Joe Oliver maintains an optimistic outlook on Canada's economy, saying he believes Canada will end the year with positive growth - not in recession. "This feels like a period of slower growth, but not a period of contraction," Oliver told reporters on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1VtJfdl) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)