BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 mln - SEC Filing
* CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $13.8 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing
July 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A 23-year legal saga is close to conclusion after creditors voted this month to approve a settlement in long-running Castor Holdings Ltd lawsuits, resolving negligence claims that have languished in court for decades. (bit.ly/1RToWXq)
** Canada's telecom regulator has ruled that the country's large Internet providers must open up access to their latest-generation fibre-based services to independent players. Smaller Internet service providers were pleased with Wednesday's decision from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. (bit.ly/1RTpMmR)
** The New Democratic Party and the Conservatives are running neck and neck for the support of Canadians in the upcoming election, according to a new poll that suggests the New Democrats have even more room for growth. (bit.ly/1TT8sMk)
NATIONAL POST
** A major oil pipeline leak detected last week in northern Alberta started some time within a two-week period dating back to late June, Nexen Energy said Wednesday. Ron Bailey, the company's senior vice-president of Canadian operations, said officials still don't know precisely when the pipeline ruptured. (bit.ly/1TTacoR)
** The British Columbia legislature passed late Tuesday evening the Liquefied Natural Gas Project Agreements Act, removing one of two final conditions to the start-up of the first LNG plant in the province. The bill means that the Pacific NorthWest LNG project can now count on a 25-year fiscal deal that protects it from targeted tax increases. (bit.ly/1TTasV2)
** The federal government will run a $1-billion deficit in the current fiscal year - even if it uses all of its contingency fund - says a new report from the parliamentary budget watchdog that casts doubt on the Conservatives' promise to balance the budget in 2015-2016. (bit.ly/1TTdiJv) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)
* CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $13.8 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing
NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del., March 30 Texas regulators on Thursday agreed to scuttle NextEra Energy Inc's $18 billion purchase of Energy Future Holdings Corp , finding that the deal was not in the public interest.