July 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A 23-year legal saga is close to conclusion after creditors voted this month to approve a settlement in long-running Castor Holdings Ltd lawsuits, resolving negligence claims that have languished in court for decades. (bit.ly/1RToWXq)

** Canada's telecom regulator has ruled that the country's large Internet providers must open up access to their latest-generation fibre-based services to independent players. Smaller Internet service providers were pleased with Wednesday's decision from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. (bit.ly/1RTpMmR)

** The New Democratic Party and the Conservatives are running neck and neck for the support of Canadians in the upcoming election, according to a new poll that suggests the New Democrats have even more room for growth. (bit.ly/1TT8sMk)

NATIONAL POST

** A major oil pipeline leak detected last week in northern Alberta started some time within a two-week period dating back to late June, Nexen Energy said Wednesday. Ron Bailey, the company's senior vice-president of Canadian operations, said officials still don't know precisely when the pipeline ruptured. (bit.ly/1TTacoR)

** The British Columbia legislature passed late Tuesday evening the Liquefied Natural Gas Project Agreements Act, removing one of two final conditions to the start-up of the first LNG plant in the province. The bill means that the Pacific NorthWest LNG project can now count on a 25-year fiscal deal that protects it from targeted tax increases. (bit.ly/1TTasV2)

** The federal government will run a $1-billion deficit in the current fiscal year - even if it uses all of its contingency fund - says a new report from the parliamentary budget watchdog that casts doubt on the Conservatives' promise to balance the budget in 2015-2016. (bit.ly/1TTdiJv) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)