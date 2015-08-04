Aug 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Trans-Pacific Partnership is developing into a key
election issue, with Canada still at the table, a deal still
likely, and the Conservatives and NDP set to clash over trade.
Conservative leader Stephen Harper made it clear on Monday that
Canada would continue negotiating with the other 11 members of
the proposed trade region, despite the election call. (bit.ly/1N6PQVk)
** A C$1.4-million ($1 million) Royal Canadian Mounted
Police detachment that was built in the remote First Nations
community of Kwadacha remains largely unused, as the band's
request for a full-time police presence goes unfulfilled, says
its chief. (bit.ly/1HnpER5)
** Authorities in Bulgaria have detained Centerra Gold Inc's
former chief executive in a move the company says was
apparently related to the restructuring of its Kumtor project in
Kyrgyzstan more than a decade ago. (bit.ly/1DpElIu)
NATIONAL POST
** Liberal leader Justin Trudeau brought his green economic
agenda to a Calgary rally, arguing Ottawa must be more
aggressive about cutting carbon emissions while attracting jobs
and economic growth. (bit.ly/1K1GBCB)
** HSBC Holdings Plc's Canadian subsidiary says its
second-quarter profit was down 6.2 percent from the same period
of 2014 to C$227 million. (bit.ly/1K1HbjV)
(1 US dollar = 1.31 Canadian dollar)
