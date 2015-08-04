Aug 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trans-Pacific Partnership is developing into a key election issue, with Canada still at the table, a deal still likely, and the Conservatives and NDP set to clash over trade. Conservative leader Stephen Harper made it clear on Monday that Canada would continue negotiating with the other 11 members of the proposed trade region, despite the election call. (bit.ly/1N6PQVk)

** A C$1.4-million ($1 million) Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment that was built in the remote First Nations community of Kwadacha remains largely unused, as the band's request for a full-time police presence goes unfulfilled, says its chief. (bit.ly/1HnpER5)

** Authorities in Bulgaria have detained Centerra Gold Inc's former chief executive in a move the company says was apparently related to the restructuring of its Kumtor project in Kyrgyzstan more than a decade ago. (bit.ly/1DpElIu)

NATIONAL POST

** Liberal leader Justin Trudeau brought his green economic agenda to a Calgary rally, arguing Ottawa must be more aggressive about cutting carbon emissions while attracting jobs and economic growth. (bit.ly/1K1GBCB)

** HSBC Holdings Plc's Canadian subsidiary says its second-quarter profit was down 6.2 percent from the same period of 2014 to C$227 million. (bit.ly/1K1HbjV)

(1 US dollar = 1.31 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)