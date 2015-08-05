Aug 5 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada and Mexico are joining forces to try and break a
major logjam over Japanese autos at the Trans-Pacific
Partnership talks. A source familiar with the negotiations said
Canadian negotiators showed up at the Maui talks to find that
the United States had already cut a deal with Japan on how much
vehicle content needs to come from Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP) countries. (bit.ly/1eSaiNR)
** Alberta's deficit will be "in the range" of C$5.4 billion
($4.09 billion) next year, Finance Minister Joe Ceci said on
Tuesday, sticking to a spring forecast even as skidding oil
prices prompt deeper cuts in the energy sector. (bit.ly/1JLzRgy)
** The federal Conservative campaign pledge to revive the
popular home renovation tax credit comes at a time when Canada's
renovation industry is already outperforming the broader economy
and booming past the market for new homes. (bit.ly/1gJEEEa)
NATIONAL POST
** A second U.S. investment firm, Mudrick Capital Management
LP, is suing Lightstream Resources Ltd over the
Calgary-based light oil producer's recent debt restructuring
deal, as a growing number of the company's bondholders voice
their anger over the debt swap. (bit.ly/1eSq2R3)
** Stephen Harper is looking "weak and vulnerable" on the
trade file as the government continues to negotiate a massive
trade pact with Asian-Pacific nations during a lengthy election
campaign, New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair said on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1gJFd0F)
(1 US dollar = 1.32 Canadian dollar)
