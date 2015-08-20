Aug 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The apparent email addresses of hundreds of Canadian federal, provincial and municipal government employees are contained in a massive leaked list of names purported to be users of Ashley Madison, a matchmaking website for cheating spouses. (bit.ly/1PnVX8w)

** Jim Quinn, president of home builder QuinnCorp Communities, listed his custom-built estate house for C$12.3 million ($9.4 million), making it the most expensive listing within Calgary limits since 2009. Realtors are casting a skeptical eye on the listing as the Calgary's market for ultra-luxury real estate has been struggling amid falling oil prices. (bit.ly/1hrPsXU)

** Negotiators for Canada, the United States and Mexico are meeting in Washington to try to break a deadlock over autos - one of the biggest stumbling blocks to a massive Pacific Rim trade pact between 12 countries. (bit.ly/1hrQbbq)

NATIONAL POST

** After a lull of several months, negotiations for unions representing 115,000 teachers have either resumed or are scheduled, but they haven't started talking about the government's demand for "net zero" wage increases. (bit.ly/1hrRaIH)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper says he won't discuss the latest controversial revelations from the Mike Duffy trial which touch on his current right-hand man. Courtroom revelations on Tuesday closely linked the prime minister's chief of staff, Ray Novak, to a C$90,000 payment to Duffy. (bit.ly/1hrSJqf)

** Addressing supporters in Surrey, British Columbia, on Wednesday, Canada's Thomas Mulcair vowed that an NDP government would devote C$250 million to a police recruitment fund during its first four years in office. (bit.ly/1hrSKue) ($1 = 1.3143 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)