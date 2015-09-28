Sept 28 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** DHX Media will raise its dividend and buy back
up to 10 percent of outstanding shares over the next year. The
announcements came as the Halifax-based producer of child- and
youth-oriented TV programs issued its financial report for the
fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, a period of rapid
growth for DHX. (bit.ly/1QIq0Zd)
** Polluters would have to pay for their actions under a
plan to put a price on carbon and set limits for greenhouse gas
emissions, New Democrat Leader Tom Mulcair said on Sunday.
Speaking in Toronto, Mulcair laid out a platform he said was
needed to restore Canada's environmental credibility shredded by
the Conservatives under Stephen Harper. (bit.ly/1LgCNnz)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's federal Liberals say they can add almost C$146.5
billion ($109.66 billion) in new government spending over the
next four years, and still bring the budget back to balance with
a surplus of about C$1 billion by the end of a four-year
mandate. To get there, they say, a Liberal government would seek
out billions in savings from eliminating a number of tax breaks,
cutting back on government spending and cracking down on tax
evasion.
($1 = C$1.33)
