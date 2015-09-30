Sept 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Hudson's Bay Co is cutting 265 headoffice jobs
as it races to shave costs while spending heavily on improving
its digital business and launching more of its Saks Fifth Avenue
and Off 5th stores. The cuts will result in annual savings of
C$75 million ($56 million), HBC said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1QJSrGg)
** TransAlta Corp is slashing 239 jobs mainly from
its Calgary office, citing economic and regulatory uncertainty
as Alberta seeks to reduce its reliance on coal-fired
electricity. The Calgary-based power generator expects the move
to generate about C$25 million in savings. (bit.ly/1KRfKJB)
NATIONAL POST
** TransCanada Corp is changing its strategy on
getting regulatory approvals for its long-delayed Keystone XL
pipeline. The company said on Tuesday that it was withdrawing
some of its legal applications and constitutional court
proceedings in Nebraska and choosing instead to file an
application with the state's Public Service Commission to get
approvals for the pipeline route. (bit.ly/1O1vRJW)
** As other pipeline proposals from Alberta's oilsands to
the West Coast appear stalled, Eagle Spirit Energy Holdings Ltd
claimed on Tuesday that it now had the support of every First
Nation chief along the route of its own proposed oil pipeline
through northern British Columbia. (bit.ly/1O1wvaq)
($1 = C$1.34)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)