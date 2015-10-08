Oct 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Encana Corp has struck a deal to sell Denver
Julesburg Basin assets to a group led by the investment arm of
the Canada Pension Plan for $900 million. (bit.ly/1LAOeXk)
** The mayors of Canada's major cities are warning Ottawa
about a looming housing affordability crisis, and they want the
issue front and centre as the federal election campaign nears
its end. (bit.ly/1LAKWDA)
** The Prime Minister's Office directed Canadian immigration
officials to stop processing one of the most vulnerable classes
of Syrian refugees this spring and declared that all UN-referred
refugees would require approval from the Prime Minister, a
decision that halted a critical aspect of Canada's response to a
global crisis. (bit.ly/1LALh9a)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc
has a project portfolio of C$38 billion ($29.17 billion) in the
works until 2019, encompassing liquids and natural gas pipelines
and power generation, Chief Executive Al Monaco told investors
during a conference in Toronto on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1LAKlli)
** Len Homeniuk, former chief executive of Toronto-based
Centerra Gold Inc, expects to head home to California
later this month after a Bulgarian court Wednesday refused to
extradite him to Kyrgyzstan on corruption charges. (bit.ly/1LAJiSi)
** Plans by Canada's two main opposition parties to begin
fully taxing stock options, if elected, could end up costing
taxpayers money, according to a new research study. The study,
written by Jack Mintz, a fellow at the School of Public Policy
at the University of Calgary, says proposals from the Liberals
and New Democrats would cost the government money because
corporations would demand fully taxed stock compensation be 100
percent tax deductible. (bit.ly/1LAJQHX)
($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)
