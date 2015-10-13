Oct 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's New Democratic Party government is offering no guarantees that it will support expansions of an $8.5 billion taxpayer-supported bitumen refinery, even as it seeks to create jobs through oil-sands processing within the province. (bit.ly/1PcIyTX)

** Canada's big banks are taking a hard look at their expenses in response to an uncertain economy, shifting consumer preferences and rising competitive threats in what could be a prolonged adjustment to a new era. (bit.ly/1jusZcX)

** With as much as $100 billion in nuclear contracts up for grabs, Canada and South Africa have begun negotiating a nuclear cooperation agreement. However Canada' main nuclear exporter, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, has opted out despite invitations from the South African government. (bit.ly/1juu0lj)

** Stephen Harper turned to props and sound effects to attack front-runner Justin Trudeau on Monday as he stumped to protect Conservative seats in the Kitchener-Waterloo region. (bit.ly/1jutVhy)

NATIONAL POST

** For Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless carrier, the mobile roaming plan it calls "Roam Like Home" is turning some of its fervent haters into evangelists. (bit.ly/1juuhoy)

** It will take years before the benefits of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and its possible drawbacks, find their way into the Canadian economy. One thing for sure is that much of what Canada gained from the North American Free Trade Agreement will be superseded by the new 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership. (bit.ly/1juuB6y)

** For two years, it's been straining Canadian-Filipino relations, prompting protests, petitions, stern-worded political threats and even a demand for an official government inquiry. As 50 shipping containers full of Vancouver garbage continue to rot in Philippine ports, officials in the Asian nation remain adamant that Canada should "take back its waste". (bit.ly/1juvqfB) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)