THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal Party suffered its biggest blow of the
election campaign as its co-chair, Daniel Gagnier, stepped down
for giving advice concerning the next government to a major oil
firm, on the same day Leader Justin Trudeau started to call for
a majority mandate. (bit.ly/1Ph4zRP)
** The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal is reviving the
debate over temporary foreign workers because side agreements
would exempt international companies in Canada from requirements
to offer jobs to Canadians first. (bit.ly/1LOgdg0)
** Suncor Energy Inc is zeroing in on operational
problems at Syncrude Canada Ltd as it seeks to convince wary
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd shareholders that a $4.5 billion
hostile takeover is in their best interests. (bit.ly/1LOf9J8)
** The bid to open the secret agreement between the federal
government and United States Steel Corp that ended a
prosecution against the steel maker has been given new life. The
Ontario Court of Appeal has granted stakeholders in the U.S.
Steel Canada Inc creditor-protection hearing the right to appeal
a ruling by the Ontario Superior Court that sealed the
agreement. (bit.ly/1Ox5ldb)
NATIONAL POST
** Development of Bombardier Inc's troubled
CSeries jetliner has hit the home stretch, with the company
announcing Wednesday that testing is more than 90 percent
complete. Bombardier also confirmed that the smaller CS100
version of the aircraft is on track to receive regulatory
certification by the end of the year, a deadline the company was
determined to meet after several delays. (bit.ly/1Ne4jj4)
** A new report from Royal LePage says while the slump in
oil is stifling house prices in Canadian provinces driven by
energy markets, other sectors have picked up the slack and taken
home values to new levels nationally. (bit.ly/1GHdnZb)
** Stephen Harper did "exactly" what he was supposed to do
when bullets started flying outside the room where he was
meeting with the Conservative caucus almost one year ago,
Canada's Royal Canada Mounted Police Commissioner Bob Paulson
said Wednesday. (bit.ly/1NIS411)
