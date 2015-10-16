Oct 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario's industrial heartland is losing more skilled
jobs as Illinois-based Caterpillar Inc cuts costs and
closes its Electro-Motive Diesel rail locomotive office in
London, Ontario. (bit.ly/1hInwOH)
** Bombardier Inc, struggling to find established
airlines as buyers for its new C Series airliner, is in talks
about a possible order from JetBlue Airways Corp, two
people familiar with the matter said. (bit.ly/1GJVokD)
** The former chair of the board of governors at the
University of British Columbia resigned from the executive body,
as the university released a report that found the institution
had failed to protect and support the academic freedom of a
professor in the Sauder School of Business. (bit.ly/1k8cqUM)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian auto-parts maker Linamar Corp is
betting that aluminum will continue to replace steel as
automakers strive to produce more fuel-efficient vehicles,
announcing the biggest acquisition in its 50-year history on
Thursday. (bit.ly/1PlBV1U)
** Amid criticism for seeking lobbying advice from the
co-chair of Justin Trudeau's Liberal election campaign,
TransCanada Corp said many companies are making similar
preparations for life after the federal election. At the same
time, the company confirmed that Dan Gagnier, who stepped down
as co-chair of the Liberal election campaign this week, has
worked as a contractor for the company since the spring. (bit.ly/1PlCbhn)
** Justin Trudeau scolded supporters who heckled a reporter
during a news conference in Montreal on Thursday. "Hey! Hey! We
have respect for journalists in this country," Trudeau shouted.
"They ask tough questions and they're supposed to. OK?" (bit.ly/1RLjEtj)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)