THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** In a stunning political comeback propelled by a national
desire for change, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals won a
decisive majority on Monday night, bringing an end to the
Stephen Harper era and a decade of Conservative rule. (bit.ly/1NS0G5u)
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the
target of two U.S. federal investigations over drug pricing and
other issues, is making changes to its strategy as it prepares
for a lower price-hike environment amid the controversy over
industry practices. (bit.ly/1GfLVHm)
** Bombardier Inc's founding family now has more
of its wealth tied to legacy snowmobile company BRP Inc
than to the global plane and train manufacturer, a curious
situation caused by Bombardier's spectacular stock collapse this
year. (bit.ly/1MRoDbU)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's Chief Executive Ryan
Kubik said on Monday that his board would fight the sale of the
company at what it called "firesale prices" and he accused
Suncor Energy Inc of taking advantage of insider
information to present an "opportunistic and exploitive" bid.(bit.ly/1NSbGQk)
** Hudson's Bay Co spent years reviving its
reputation as a fashion-forward destination for shoes and home
goods, and now the oldest company in the country wants to
highlight an equally important marketing angle to consumers and
Canadians: its rugged, snow-encrusted history. (bit.ly/1NSbPDF)
** We're not going to have Stephen Harper to kick around
anymore. The Conservative leader has asked his party's national
council to reach out to the new parliamentary caucus to appoint
an interim leader and implement a leadership contest. (bit.ly/1NSbUXL)
