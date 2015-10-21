Oct 21 The following are the top stories from


THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's oil producers are facing new risks with the
stunning election victory of Justin Trudeau, who campaigned on
promises of tougher environmental rules and greater ambition in
the fight against climate change. (bit.ly/1GhOWHa)
** A new report alleges that made-in-Canada software is
being used to cut Yemen's citizens off from learning about the
civil war surrounding them. Netsweeper Inc, a Waterloo, Ontario
based company, is said to have provided Yemen with Web-filtering
technology that changed hands after rebel forces seized more
territory. (bit.ly/1QS9K8k)
** Justin Trudeau was still celebrating when the White House
raised its first qualms about his agenda: Washington wants
Canada to stick with the mission fighting Islamic State in Iraq
and Syria. (bit.ly/1jzZU0w)
NATIONAL POST
** Justin Trudeau's majority win in Monday's election paves
the way for Canada to legalize recreational marijuana, a move
that would transform the country's nascent pot industry
overnight. (bit.ly/1W50MLC)
** The newly elected Liberal party does not currently have
the legal means to reverse the federal approval of Enbridge
Inc's $7 billion Northern Gateway pipeline, says a
lawyer involved in a court challenge of the project. (bit.ly/1M6Q8sX)
** Sammy Yatim was 18 when on a warm summer's night in
Toronto in 2013, he was shot to death on a downtown streetcar.
As prosecutor Milan Rupic told Ontario Superior Court Judge Ed
Then and a jury on Tuesday, the teenager was "alone inside a
stopped streetcar," with five Toronto Police officers standing
just outside, three with guns drawn. (bit.ly/1QSbq1G)
